Lady Gaga Chronicles Battle With Fibromyalgia In Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Yesterday, Lady Gaga opened up about her ongoing fight with a chronic illness, with the hopes of connecting with others suffering the same.

Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, which is a chronic musculoskeletal disease that causes widespread pain, often leaving patients suffering from extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances, depression and headaches.  Gaga hopes through upcoming Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, where she is seen at a doctor’s office, she can connect with and inspire others suffering from Fibromyalgia.

Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix September 22.

Via CNN

