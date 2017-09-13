Lady Gaga Chronicles Battle With Fibromyalgia In Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Yesterday, Lady Gaga opened up about her ongoing fight with a chronic illness, with the hopes of connecting with others suffering the same.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors. I think about Joanne too and her strength and the day gets a little easier. Plus I got @wanaynay by my side. "Hey Girl, we can make it easy if we lift each other." 🌸 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 17, 2016 at 1:49pm PST

Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, which is a chronic musculoskeletal disease that causes widespread pain, often leaving patients suffering from extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances, depression and headaches. Gaga hopes through upcoming Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, where she is seen at a doctor’s office, she can connect with and inspire others suffering from Fibromyalgia.

Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix September 22.

Via CNN

