Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 13, 1995

Wednesday, September 13
The year was 1995. On this day, INXS frontman Michael Hutchence was still alive and trendsetting; he had just pleaded guilty to punching a photographer! “What’s in the box?” Weekend moviegoers would also be treated to Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s Se7en.
Here were the songs tearin’ up the charts on September 13th, 1995!
Hootie & The Blowfish-Only Wanna Be With You
TLC-Waterfalls
Goo Goo Dolls-Name
Blues Traveler-Run-Around
Alanis Morissette-You Oughta Know
Seal-Kiss From A Rose
Bush-Comedown
Del Amitri-Roll To Me
Michael Jackson-You Are Not Alone