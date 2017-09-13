Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 13, 1995

Wednesday, September 13

The year was 1995.  On this day, INXS frontman Michael Hutchence was still alive and trendsetting; he had just pleaded guilty to punching a photographer!  “What’s in the box?”  Weekend moviegoers would also be treated to Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s Se7en.

Here were the songs tearin’ up the charts on September 13th, 1995!

Hootie & The Blowfish-Only Wanna Be With You

TLC-Waterfalls

Goo Goo Dolls-Name

Blues Traveler-Run-Around

Alanis Morissette-You Oughta Know

Seal-Kiss From A Rose

Bush-Comedown

Del Amitri-Roll To Me

Michael Jackson-You Are Not Alone

