Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 13, 1995

Wednesday, September 13

The year was 1995. On this day, INXS frontman Michael Hutchence was still alive and trendsetting; he had just pleaded guilty to punching a photographer! “What’s in the box?” Weekend moviegoers would also be treated to Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s Se7en.

Here were the songs tearin’ up the charts on September 13th, 1995!

Hootie & The Blowfish-Only Wanna Be With You

TLC-Waterfalls

Goo Goo Dolls-Name

Blues Traveler-Run-Around

Alanis Morissette-You Oughta Know

Seal-Kiss From A Rose

Bush-Comedown

Del Amitri-Roll To Me

Michael Jackson-You Are Not Alone