Former Arkansas Official Admits To Using County’s Money On A Dog Tuxedo

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

A former government official for the state of Arkansas pleaded guilty on Monday to counts of fraudulent use of public funds. The administrative assistant admitted to using county money to buy several personal items, including a tuxedo for her pet pug. In total Kristi Goss illegally charged $200,000 to a Garland County credit card. Among her many purchases were a dog tuxedo, diamond bracelet, sequined throw pillows, pet insurance, and tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks games.

Reports say Goss will be sentenced on November 22.

Via NBC4i

