AT&T Is Now Offering Free HBO For Both Unlimited Wireless Plans

Just a few weeks after T-Mobile started offering up free Netflix for a year for their customers, AT&T announces a deal with HBO.

There’s good news if you’re on the AT&T Unlimited Plus plan and the Unlimited Choice plan…you get free access to HBO! Of course, AT&T is also trying to get you to buy into Direct TV too.

Basically, AT&T is trying to keep their customers from switching to a different service provider and get them spending extra cash on their new Direct TV packages.

The offer starts on September 15th.

