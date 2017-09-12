The World’s Longest Eyelashes Measure Almost Five Inches In Length!

By JT
(Photo by Jennifer Polixenni Brankin/Getty Images)

You Jianxia of Shanghai, China first discovered her notable eyelashes during an :eighteen-month nature retreat she embarked on in 2013.”

We’re thinking her eyelashes, however, would have been pretty hard not to see before 2013, because her left eyelashes measure at a whopping 12.4 centimeters, or about 4.88 inches!

The record was actually recorded and set in June, 2016, so it’s very well possible her eyelashes are now longer than the official measurement!  You credits her long eyelashes to “the life she leads at one with nature.”

