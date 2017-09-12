The New iPhone 8 Will Have a Glass Back and People Are Not Convinced

Apple’s big event took place today unveiling a new series of the Apple Watch and iPhone 8 models. It turns out Apple might not be listening very carefully to the concerns of iPhone users everywhere when we say we’d like a screen that won’t crack so easily because the iPhone 8 might be even more fragile than the 7.

The new iPhone 8 models will feature their usual glass screens on the front and a glass back. People have been expressing their concerns for the update everywhere on the internet because of course they have.

#iPhone8 has glass on both the front and the back and comes in silver, space gray and gold, says @Apple executive #AppleEvent – via @reuters — Balaji Sridharan (@indianguytweets) September 12, 2017

glass in the front and back

YOU CAN BREAK BOTH SIDES #AppleEvent — Shira Abel (@shiraabel) September 12, 2017

The iPhone 8 now has glass on the back. Now I can shatter my screen on BOTH sides and stare into my reflection with disappointment twice — Gabby (@c_gabby14) September 12, 2017

#apple says new phone will have glass on front and back… which is what they had on the iPhone 4… which sucked when the back broke — Derek Kevra (@dkevrafox2) September 12, 2017

The iPhone 8 is cute and all but they can't convince me that that glass on the front and back won't break easily — Sylvia✨ (@_QueenSylvia_) September 12, 2017

Glass on the front and back, iphone case makers must be salivating. #AppleEvent — Sarah E. Needleman (@saraheneedleman) September 12, 2017