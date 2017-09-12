Target To Reduce Prices Of Groceries And Household Items Nationwide

After Amazon finalized their acquisition of grocery chain Whole Foods, we saw a dramatic increase in their retail prices, along with a variety of Whole Foods products appear online.

Not to be outdone, Target has decided to match Amazon/Whole Food’s efforts, and lowering the prices of thousands if grocery items, including staples like cereal, eggs, and milk, along with, but not limited to various household items including paper towels, baby formula, razors and toilet paper.

According to a blog post made by the company, this isn’t a temporary reduction, with the goal of the store being to “cut through the clutter and provide guests with great everyday value, while continuing to offer additional savings on the right products at the right times.” In a statement, Target Executive Vice President Mark Tritton said, “We’ve spent months looking at our entire assortment, with a focus on offering the right price every day and simplifying our marketing to make great, low prices easy to spot, all while maintaining sales we know are meaningful to guests.”

Target’s “Weekly Wow” and”Bonus Offer” signs signaling various price cuts have ben removed from stores, in order to make the very best deals easier to spot for guests. We should expect the new price cuts to go into effect across the country real soon!

