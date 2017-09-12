Prophets of Rage Perform ‘Living On the 110’ on ‘Fallon’

Their self-titled album hits September 15.
Filed Under: Cypress Hill, Prophets of Rage, Public Enemy, Rage Against the Machine
Photo: Danny Clinch

By Annie Reuter

Prophets of Rage, the supergroup made up of members from Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, performed “Living On the 110” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (September 11).

The political track addresses life below the poverty line and features gritty guitar licks and powerful rapping.

“Living on the 110—there’s no end to the poverty stoppin’ me. You pretend—it’s democracy hypocrisy,” they rap on the chorus.

Watch their performance below.

