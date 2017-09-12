Liam Neeson Says He’s Done Making Action Movies

Fans everywhere are heartbroken after beloved action star Liam Neeson came out saying he was done making action movies. Despite the hard to turn down paychecks, Neeson claims that he’s simply getting too old to play a convincing action star. In a recent interview Neeson explained that, “They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I’m like, ‘Guy’s I’m sixty-f–king-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go, ‘Come on.'”

Neeson already shot two upcoming action movies, “Hard Powder” and “The Commuter,” but the “Taken” star says those will be his last. Neeson is moving to more dramatic roles. He recent co-stared in Martin Scorsese’s “Silence,” and plans to take on similar dramatic roles.

Funny enough, Neeson claims that he never expected to be an action star. When he filmed “Taken” he thought the movie would go straight to video. Instead, it spawned two sequels and grossed $929.5 million worldwide.

Via Fox News