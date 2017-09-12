L.A. Lakers To Retire Both Of Kobe Bryant’s Numbers

It was only a matter of time before the Lakers finally pulled the trigger on retiring Kobe Bryant’s jersey number. The only question was which number they’d choose to hang up. As it turns out, the Lakers will be retiring both of Kobe’s numbers, #8 and #24 and hanging them in the Staples Center rafters.

Kobe will get a special ceremony to retire the numbers on December 18, just before L.A. squares off against the Golden State Warriors. Bryant dominated the game with both numbers, winning 3 NBA championships wearing #8 and 2 while sporting #24.

Bryant will be the first player in Lakers history to have two numbers retired.

