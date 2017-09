It’s always cool to see a celebrity or pro athlete take time out of their busy schedule to visit kiddos stuck in the hospital.

On Monday, the kids at Children’s Health in Dallas got a nice surprise from our very own Jordan Spieth.

A visit from @jordanspieth = day made ⭐️Thank you for your dedication to make life better for Children. A post shared by Children's Health (@childrens) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

How sweet is this pic!!! Plus we’re pretty sure he gave away his hat to this future golf legend.