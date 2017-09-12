Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 12, 1985

Tuesday, September 12

The year was 1985 and on this day, we had some giants hits just moving on to the charts, from artists like Tears for Fears and A-Ha. We also had some songs that just would not move out of the top 10, like Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love.”

Here were the songs tearin’ up the radio on the eve of the 2nd annual MTV Video Music Awards.

Tears For Fears-Head Over Heels

The Hooters-And We Danced

Aretha Franklin-Freeway Of Love

A-Ha-Take On Me

Madonna-Dress You Up

ABC-Be Near Me

Jan Hammer-Miami Vice Theme

Dire Straits-Money For Nothin’

John Parr-St. Elmos Fire