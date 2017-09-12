J.J. Abrams Will Write And Direct ‘Star Wars Episode IX’

J.J. Abrams brought ‘Star Wars’ back to life when he launched the new trilogy with ‘The Force Awakens’ back in 2015. Now its looking like Abrams will also get to end the newest generation of ‘Star Wars’ films. Abrams has been tapped to both write and direct the untitled 9th installment to the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

In a statement, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said, “With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy.”

‘Star Wars Episode IX’ is set to drop on December 20, 2019.

Via Star Wars