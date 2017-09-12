Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Shaved His Beard Off For Charity

Ever wondered what the guys of Duck Dynasty look like without their beards?
Well, wonder no more! Jase Robertson, perhaps the most beardy of the Robertson brothers, has shaved off his beard. Not only that, but he cut his hair. Of course it’s all for a good cause. His wife started a charity that benefits children with cleft lips and cleft palates. The deal was Robertson would shave off his beard if they were able to raise $100,000.
Well, guess what? They got the $100,000!
OMG! He looks like a different person!
It’s been 7 years since his wife Missy has seen a smooth face.
Don’t worry though, it looks like he’s already planning to grow it back.