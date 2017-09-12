Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Shaved His Beard Off For Charity

Ever wondered what the guys of Duck Dynasty look like without their beards?

Well, wonder no more! Jase Robertson, perhaps the most beardy of the Robertson brothers, has shaved off his beard. Not only that, but he cut his hair. Of course it’s all for a good cause. His wife started a charity that benefits children with cleft lips and cleft palates. The deal was Robertson would shave off his beard if they were able to raise $100,000.

It's happening people! He is shaving today!!! miamoo.org #cleftstrong #itshappening #bearded #goodbyebeard A post shared by Mia Moo Fund (@miamoofund) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Well, guess what? They got the $100,000!

Before & After A post shared by Mia Moo Fund (@miamoofund) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

OMG! He looks like a different person!

Best Dad Award goes to…….Jase! See 30 second time lapse of shave all for charity here: camoflix.com/video/v59ae07a342423 #cleftstrong #shavejase #nomorebeard A post shared by Mia Moo Fund (@miamoofund) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

It’s been 7 years since his wife Missy has seen a smooth face.

Don’t worry though, it looks like he’s already planning to grow it back.