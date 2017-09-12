Dirk Nowitzki’s Second Annual Celebrity Tennis Tournament To Donate All Proceeds To Harvey Relief

By JT
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The second annual Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic will have another special purpose this go around.

All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Hurricane Harvey Relief the Mavericks superstar announced a little more than a week ago.  On top of all the donations the tournament will raise, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has pledged to match all the proceeds, up to $2 million.

Nowitzki played tennis as a youth, before turning all of his focus to basketball (and we’re certainly glad he did!).

Those confirmed to be participating in the tournament include professionals Andy Roddick, Mark Knowles, Tommy Haas and Donald Young, along with actor and Dallas native, Owen Wilson, Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano, and Dirk’s teammate, and frequent participant in Dirk’s celebrity baseball game, J.J. Barea.

Last year, the event’s featured guest was actor, and fellow tennis aficionado Ben Stiller.

The event will be held September 16th at the SMU Tennis Complex.  Tickets are available HERE.

Via SportsDay

