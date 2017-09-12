Check Out What Disney World Looks Like After Hurricane Irma

Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Guests at the famous Disney World theme park have been posting pictures of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. The park closed its door on Sunday and Monday, marking only the sixth shutdown in the parks history. The most recent of which was during Hurricane Matthew back in 2016. Disney did decide to reopen the park on Tuesday, but they say the water parks will remain closed for the time being.

Though the damage to the park was minimal compared to other ares, the destruction is still visible. You can check out all the pics from the park below.

Via TIME

