Bride Gets Married Clutching Beautiful Bouquet Made Of Doughnuts

Paige Kirk married her now husband Steve in a beautiful ceremony in their home of Sydney, Australia.
Before Paige made the walk down the aisle towards her future, she decided to have a little fun and surprise her bridesmaids. As they stood taking pictures with another, Paige revealed that they would not need the bouquet made of flowers they were currently holding. Paige revealed they would not be walking down the aisle clutching flowers, but rather doughnuts!
Paige told the BBC, “We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple.”
Paige added that at first, the venue “couldn’t believe” the bouquets were real, and that the guests absolutely “loved them.”
Congratulations, you two!