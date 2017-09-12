Bride Gets Married Clutching Beautiful Bouquet Made Of Doughnuts

By JT
Filed Under: Australia, bouquet, Bride, Bridesmaids, Ceremony, Doughnuts, Flowers, groom, paige kirk, Wedding
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Paige Kirk married her now husband Steve in a beautiful ceremony in their home of Sydney, Australia.

Before Paige made the walk down the aisle towards her future, she decided to have a little fun and surprise her bridesmaids.  As they stood taking pictures with another, Paige revealed that they would not need the bouquet made of flowers they were currently holding.  Paige revealed they would not be walking down the aisle clutching flowers, but rather doughnuts!

The moment that the Bride told the bridesmaids that they'll be walking down the aisle with donut bouquets!

A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on

Paige told the BBC, “We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple.”

Today's bride with her donut bouquet! Watch our Instagram LIVE for all the action!

A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on

Paige added that at first, the venue “couldn’t believe” the bouquets were real, and that the guests absolutely “loved them.”

Congratulations, you two!

Via Sports Illustrated 

