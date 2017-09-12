11 Year Old Arlington Boy Stuns Audience at Idina Menzel Concert

(Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Idina Menzel is known for pulling audience members on stage for short duets during her concerts, but her last partner not only nailed the performance but landed a spot on the Ellen Show!

During her concert on Sunday, in Grand Prairie, a young boy — Luke Chacko, nearly stole the show when he belted the chorus of “Let it Go.”

The video has since been seen nearly 16 million times, drawing attention from Ellen DeGeneres as well.

Ellen naturally cleared the stage and gave the Texas boy his microphone to sing to his heart’s content in front of his idol, Idina Menzel.

