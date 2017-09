It’s a video that shows that people aren’t always the smartest tools in the shed.

Hackers got a hold 143 million Americans personal information from Equifax. No one is happy about it. And people want to make sure that their information is secure.

Apparently, not everyone is that worried. Jimmy Kimmel got random people to actually tell an interviewer their Internet passwords. All he had to do is ask them. THEY DID IT.

I’m sorry, but some people are really stupid.