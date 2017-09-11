New Apple Leaks Show Off New Information About New iPhones!

If you were browsing Reddit last Friday, you may have stumbled upon some brand new “leaked” information about the new upcoming iPhones.
All the leaked information appears to be from Apple’s website as well, albeit under a secret IRL. There’s a better than not chance that all of this news, along with the pictures that accompany them are totally legit!
No Line Of 7S iPhones
This means skipping straight to the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. And the iPhone X is the device that will feature facial recognition instead of a fingerprint ID along with camera app adjustments and True Tone Display.
New Camera Features
These features are including, but not limited to, a new portrait lighting mode which supports “Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and Studio Light.” ALso, the flash is tweaked a bit to provide better lighting scenarios, along with higher resolution video and capture speeds, with the highest listed being 1080p HD at 240 fps.
Animated Emojis!
Need we say more?
Updated Apple Watch Capabilities
The new Apple Watch will reportedly contain cellular capabilities, meaning you can make phone calls with it!
Via Cosmopolitan