New Apple Leaks Show Off New Information About New iPhones!

If you were browsing Reddit last Friday, you may have stumbled upon some brand new “leaked” information about the new upcoming iPhones.

All the leaked information appears to be from Apple’s website as well, albeit under a secret IRL. There’s a better than not chance that all of this news, along with the pictures that accompany them are totally legit!

No Line Of 7S iPhones

This means skipping straight to the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. And the iPhone X is the device that will feature facial recognition instead of a fingerprint ID along with camera app adjustments and True Tone Display.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

Can't stop watching this Face ID setup animation from the leaked iOS 11 GM build. So cute! pic.twitter.com/SMvjFo7Was — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) September 9, 2017

Face ID enrollment process (with layout issues on first page) pic.twitter.com/KczOHEy9ir — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017

Authenticating with FaceID looks like this (timing not correct because it's just the UI, not actual auth) pic.twitter.com/kvNUARDQBJ — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017

New Camera Features

These features are including, but not limited to, a new portrait lighting mode which supports “Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and Studio Light.” ALso, the flash is tweaked a bit to provide better lighting scenarios, along with higher resolution video and capture speeds, with the highest listed being 1080p HD at 240 fps.

Animated Emojis!

Need we say more?

Oh man. Is the world ready for new 3D emoji in iOS 11's iMessage? (via @9to5mac) pic.twitter.com/vBpoeuOFlX — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) September 9, 2017

iPhone 8 to feature Animoji, send 3D animated emoji based off your facial expressions https://t.co/0qfEWsUxyi pic.twitter.com/PEB1SS6lXd — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) September 9, 2017

Updated Apple Watch Capabilities

The new Apple Watch will reportedly contain cellular capabilities, meaning you can make phone calls with it!

iOS 11 GM leak seemingly leaks LTE Apple Watch with new face and Digital Crown https://t.co/50EMeRAanz by @JeffBenjam pic.twitter.com/MSODTgZam2 — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) September 9, 2017

Via Cosmopolitan

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter