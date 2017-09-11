John Mayer And Nicki Minaj Spent The Weekend Flirting With Each Other On Twitter

Beyond his insane guitar skills, John Mayer is pretty well known for his high profile relationships. Mayer has been linked to Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift just to name a few.

But are we about to see another relationship blossom before our eyes?

Last Friday, Mayer tweeted out his affection for Nicki Minaj, saying he spends “an inordinate amount of time per day” wondering if Minaj likes him or not.

I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Well, she responded., and she didn’t seem to appalled, either.

Would my body be your wonderland? https://t.co/jKpRdnhzbD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

Mayer, however, did not respond as cavalier as Minaj; you might say he was a bit more flustered.

Please hold, losing my shit. This isn't my reply yet. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Of course, was Minaj playing along the whole time, though?

Asking for a friend 😅 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

We guess only time will tell!

Via Entertainment Weekly

