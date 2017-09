Congratulations are in order for Jason Witten!

This beast of a tight end just passed over Michael Irvin as the Dallas Cowboys’ all-time receiving yards leader. During the second quarter against the New York Giants, Witten had an 11-yard catch to put him in the #1 spot.

Congratulations Witt. #NYGvsDAL A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Of course Witten didn’t stop there. He continued on with a great game to start the season.

Big Witt having a big night. #NYGvsDAL A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Looking forward to seeing what Witten does with the rest of the season.