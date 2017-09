Monday, September 11

Today, we’re going to sit back and let the music do the talking. ┬áHere are nine songs that help us remember, help us keep positive, and evoke our national pride.

Pat Benatar-Invincible

Big Country-In A Big Country

John Lennon-Imagine

George Michael-Freedom ’90

Skid Row-I Remember You

U2-Pride (In The Name Of Love)

Pretenders-I’ll Stand By You

Simple Minds-Alive & Kicking

John Mellencamp-Pink Houses