Florida Sheriff Encourages Residents NOT To Shoot Hurricane Irma, “You Won’t Turn It Around.”

22-year-old Ryan Edwards set up a pretty hilarious Facebook event in order to combat the onslaught of the upcoming Hurricane Irma.

Ewards created the event, “Shoot At Hurricane Irma,” where he wrote in the description, “YO SO THIS GOOFY LOOKING WINDY HEADA** NAMED IRMA SAID THEY PULLING UP ON US, LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST.” What was probably meant as a joke gained incredible traction, and soon garnered over 53,ooo interested people. The page even shared an “official” picture on the page instructing people how to “properly” shoot the hurricane.

Knowing that more than likely a good chunk of those 53,000 would take this call to action seriously, the Pasco Sheriff’s office issued an official warning for residents to NOT shoot the hurricane, as the side effects could actually be quite dangerous.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

This was not the only hilarious “attempt” to stop Irma in her path. Other solutions included combating Irma with flamethrowers, “Spinning your arms really fast to push away Hurricane Irma,” and “[Destroying] Hurricane Irma By Cooling The Atlantic With Ice Cubes”.

Via Independent

