Denny’s New Menu Mascot Looks Like Poop And People Are Losing It

Denny’s is best known for their signature Grand Slam breakfasts, but that may have just changed…

All eyes are on their fairly new, not so appetizing mascot-type thing that a lot of people think bears a striking resemblance to feces.

It’s kind of impossible not to see it.

The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt — AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017

Denny’s was probably aiming for a friendly sausage as their mascot, but at best we have a face that seems more like it’s welcoming us to the bathroom than a restaurant — and some people are straight up calling it a “turd.”

Regardless of what he’s actually supposed to be, one thing is for sure: this little guy definitely does not look like something you want to eat.

-source via mashable.com