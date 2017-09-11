Denny’s New Menu Mascot Looks Like Poop And People Are Losing It

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Denny’s is best known for their signature Grand Slam breakfasts, but that may have just changed…

All eyes are on their fairly new, not so appetizing mascot-type thing that a lot of people think bears a striking resemblance to feces.

It’s kind of impossible not to see it.

Denny’s was probably aiming for a friendly sausage as their mascot, but at best we have a face that seems more like it’s welcoming us to the bathroom than a restaurant — and some people are straight up calling it a “turd.”

Regardless of what he’s actually supposed to be, one thing is for sure: this little guy definitely does not look like something you want to eat.

-source via mashable.com

