‘Dancing with the Stars’ Reveal Couples’ First Song Picks for the Premiere

With the premiere just around the corner, Dancing with the Stars has revealed a few secrets on what we can expect to see September 18 for the 25th season. Of those secrets are the song each couple has picked for the first episode. According to People these are the songs the couple will be dancing to during the premiere. See the full lineup below!

Looks like Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and dancing pro Witney Carson will kick off the first episode with Harry Styles’ debut “Sign of the Time”

Property Brothers star Drew Scott will be dancing with his partner Emma Slatert to “Our House” by Madness.

98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey will be shaking away with partner Peta Murgatroyd to “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams.

Former NFL wide-receiver Terrell Owens will dance to “Ain’t Too Proud to Bed” by The Temptations with partner Cheryl Burke.

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will dance to “Like That” by Fleur East with pro with Gleb Savchenko.

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will do the tango with Artem Chigvintsev to “So What!” by P!nk

Retired NBA player Derek Fisher Derek Fisher will be doing salsa with Sharna Burgess to a very apropos throwback jam “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow.

Grease: Live star Jordan Fisher will dance the tango with Lindsay Arnold to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

’80s pop singer Debbie Gibson will be dancing to her own number-one hit “Lost in Your Eyes” with first-time dance pro Alan Bersten.

Wife to Nick Lachey and TV personality, Vanessa Lachey will dance the cha cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kinds Horns with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen will dance with pro Val Chmerkovskiy to “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling Linsey with cha cha with Mark Ballas to “Don’t Worry” by Madcon.