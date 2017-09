Spoiler alert! The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants last night 19 to 3.

While it feels great to get that first win of the season, Taco Charlton’s shoes are the real winner of Sunday Night Football. Why? His Nike cleats have an actual taco on the heel. A taco that packs a mean punch too.

And the award for sickest shoes of the night goes to… A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Anyone else want tacos for lunch. Mmmmmmm.