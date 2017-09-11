Beyoncé Spent The Weekend Helping The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

You may already know this, but Beyoncé is one of our own. Ok, ok, DFW adjacent. Queen Bey is from Houston. While she may not live there now, her heart still belongs to Texas.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé with the help of her mom, Blue Ivy, and Michelle from Destiny’s Child, they teamed up with St. John’s Church in Houston to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. They took donations for the Bread of Life Harvey Relief Fund.

They even packed lunches for a number of people.

Thanks Queen Bey!

 

