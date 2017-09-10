‘Super Mario’ Makes Career Switch, Plumbing Days Are Over

Looks like the guy in the red hat is no longer a plumber, according to the Guide Live website.

If you played all of the Super Mario video games, the Princess Peach of the Mushroom Kingdom gets kidnapped, Mario has to beat all of Bowser’s minions and at the end, has to defeat Bowser to save the princess.

Well, according to the website, his “now-profession” is “doing everything cool.”

I mean we have games from golf to soccer to being in the Olympics and his other famous games, Mario Kart.

Though, he’s dating the princess, wins almost at everything, making more money, getting gold coins, I mean, he’s making some money. So I guess it’s obvious he had to leave his “day job” since he’s making money all around.

-Marco A. Salinas