‘IT’ Breaks September Record At The Box Office

The long anticipated remake of IT broke the office on opening weekend.

Hollywood hit its all time low during this summer as not many people visited the movies this year, but luckily, Warner Bros came to save the day for their movie.

According to PEOPLE, the movie grossed $117.2 million in both the U.S. and Canada. The movie definitely broke the record for September. Hotel Transylvania 2 had the record back in 2015 with $48.5 million. Though IT now has the largest opener in horror film. It made the second largest rated R behind Deadpool with $132.4 million and is placed third overall in 2017, first being Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Congrats on the remake! I have to watch this soon!

-Marco A. Salinas