We’re not the only ones who are affected by hurricane Irma.

During the storm surge brought by Irma, all of water in the bay area receded leaving nothing but sand and everything that used to be underwater, including manatees. A few curious Florida residents took to the wet lands and spotted 2 manatees lying in the mud. A few of them got a tarp and rolled the manatees over and dragged them 100 yards to the sea.