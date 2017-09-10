Death Toll On The Rise For Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has already taken 24 people’s lives at the Caribbean as it destroyed the islands last week.

According to TIME, at the island of St. Maarten, the hurricane destroyed roughly 70% of homes and killed two people on the island.

In the island of Barbuda, 95% of the island is damaged or destroyed, leaving roughly half of the population without homes.

As for our friends in Florida, we would not know until the hurricane passes. Though, roughtly 127,000 people have left their homes and are in shelters or left the state.

As Hurricane Irma strikes Florida, our friends in Houston and Louisiana are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, causing record-breaking flooding in the Houston area. Harvey has taken at least 70 lives.

-Marco A. Salinas