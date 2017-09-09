Watch ‘RoboCop’ At OCP Headquarters (a.k.a. Dallas City Hall) With RoboCop Himself Tomorrow Night

I’d buy that for a dollar!

Tomorrow night (Sunday 9/10/17), you can watch the classic 1987 sci-fi cult flick RoboCop at OCP Headquarters (well, technically it’s Dallas City Hall)! The icing on the cake? Peter Weller (who played Officer Alex J. Murphy/RoboCop in the Paul Verhoeven-directed film) will be there for a Q & A (including a livestream broadcast: beaming to RoboCop Movie Party screenings across the country) after the movie shows at 7:30pm.

HUGE props to SYFY and Alamo Drafthouse for putting this 30th Anniversary Celebration together (it’s been 30 YEARS?)!

If you want tickets (which are $50/each: but completely worth it because the event benefits the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation), you can get them here.

There’s a new guy in town. His name is RoboCop.

