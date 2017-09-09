[PHOTO] Florida Woman Gives Birth, Hours Before Irma Strikes

According to People.com, a Flordian woman just gave birth to her newborn, while the whole state of Florida is under evacuation and just hours before Hurricane Irma is set to hit.

Miami-Dade PD captured the photo of the new mother and newborn, naming her daughter, Nayiri Storm.

The eye of the storm is set to hit the Florida Keys, Sunday morning. Roughly 6.3 million were ordered to evacuate the state and Hurricane Irma has already taken 25 lives in the Caribbean.

Prayers to our friends in Florida and the Caribbean.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

