Paramount Gets Sued For Inhuman Conditions

According to the Perez Hilton website, a group of production assistants are suing Paramount Pictures because of poor and inhuman working conditions.

As you may or may not know, the production team works hours on hours weekly to create great movies, for example, Transformers  or Wolf on Wall Street.

Though, according to the article, the production team haven’t been paidovertime, they had to use the restroom using buckets and bottles inside there cars or even couldn’t get something to eat.

To read more about the article, click here.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

