Former Fox News Anchor’s Son Commits Suicide

19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr, son of former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, committed suicide by a drug overdose.

His father, Eric Bolling was fired from FN because he was allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to his co-workers. The former anchor wanted to clear his name, but TMZ says it was just too much for his son to handle.

Fox News issues a statement saying, “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Eric Chase was “emotionally upset” since his father was accused of the inappropriate text messages and couldn’t handle the embarrassment.

Thoughts and prayers are with his son and the family! RIP

-Marco A. Salinas