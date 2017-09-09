An Indiana Farmer Created A Princess Leia Corn Maze in Honor of Carrie Fisher

If only this were here

Just in time for the fall season. Jeremy Goebel, a farmer from southern Indiana, planted some corn seed back in February using a GPS devise, and now it’s finally matured. Goebel told the Washington Post “As a longtime fan of the movie franchise, I just felt I needed to find a unique way to ‘pay tribute to Carrie Fisher'” The maze features Fisher in her iconic Star Wars double bun with the top of the maze reading “Carrie Fisher RIP 1956-2016.” The maze opens to paying customers this weekend. Guess all the Star Wars fans are heading for Indiana now. Check out the pic below.