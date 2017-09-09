10 Sharks Discovered In Basement Swimming Pool

Sharks caught off the coast of Alabama somehow made it into a 15-foot above-ground pool in the basement of a house in the small town of LaGrangeville, New York.

Officers called the find extremely unusual: seven sandbar sharks (alive) and two leopard sharks and a hammerhead shark (dead) were recently discovered in this small town about 90 minutes north of New York City. The baby sharks are 1-3 years-old, and could grow to be 9-feet long.

The homeowner, apparently harboring and breeding illegal wildlife to sell to private collectors, hasn’t been charged with a crime. Unless you have a permit, you can’t own sand tiger sharks anywhere on the East Coast.

Since the discovery, the animals continue to be nursed back to health at the Long Island Aquarium.

Nearly a dozen sharks were found in a basement swimming pool of this New York home https://t.co/XMaLGrXZtu pic.twitter.com/0sVY76pWJd — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 8, 2017

Multiple Live Sharks Found Swimming In NY Home's Basement Poolhttps://t.co/uTZFGRduvl pic.twitter.com/8bVzkOcl3L — Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 7, 2017

Source: CBS News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.