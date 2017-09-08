Selena Gomez Lands Cover Of “Time Magazine” Focusing On Women Changing The World

Selena Gomez has a lot in her career to be proud of. She’s sold millions of records and toured all over the world, but an unusual accomplishment has landed her on the cover of Time Magazine.

Time will be releasing an issue focused on women who have changed the world, by being the first to accomplish something meaningful. Gomez joins the likes of Hillary Clinton, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, along with 39 other prominent female athletes, politicians, scientists, journalists, and more as one of these “firsts.”

Gomez landed her place in the magazine due to her incredible social media prowess, as the first person to ever gain 100,000 million followers on Instagram.

Gomez told the magazine, “I am glad I grew up in the time that I did. I think it’s really hard to be a kid now, especially with social media. I can’t imagine what it would be like to grow up with that. It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else’s life.”

@selenagomez is the first person to reach 100 million followers on @instagram, and one of the 46 groundbreaking women featured in @TIME’s Firsts, a collection of interviews and portraits. Meet the rest of the women at Time.com/Firsts, and share your story with us using #SheIsTheFirst #SelenaGomez A post shared by Time Inc. Careers (@timeinccareers) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

You can see the full list of women featured in the magazine HERE!

Via Buzzfeed