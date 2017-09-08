The Rolling Stones Debut Psychedelic Lyric Video for ‘She’s a Rainbow’

By Scott T. Sterling

The Rolling Stones have released a kaleidoscopic lyric video for the band’s 1967 classic, “She’s a Rainbow.”

The clip features famous woman throughout history, including jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams and Russian dancer Lubowska.

The track is from the band’s notorious album, Their Satanic Majesties Request, which is set for a 50th-anniversary reissue on Sept. 22. According to Rolling Stone, the reissue will feature mono and stereo mixes of the album, and new remasters from Bob Ludwig. It will be available on n 180-gram vinyl and hybrid Super Audio CD.

The video for “She’s a Rainbow” follows a recently released similar clip for “2000 Light Years from Home,” another track from Their Satanic Majesties Request.

Check out the clip, which features some artistic nudity, now at Radio.com.