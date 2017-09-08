Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 8th, 1988

Friday, September 8
The year was 1988, and this was a VERY special day. We;ve got TWo former #1 Hits on this countdown that haven’t been played in DFW in over a decade, including one from George Michael that has never been played on this station, EVER!
What were we thinking?!
Here are the songs that were burning up the charts on September 8th, 1988!
Pat Benatar-All Fired Up
Rod Stewart-Forever Young
George Michael-Monkey
Kylie Minogue-Locomotion
Def Leppard-Love Bites
Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock-It Takes Two
Richard Marx-Hold On To The Nights
Joan Jett-I Hate Myself For Loving You
Guns & Roses-Sweet Child O’ Mine