Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 8th, 1988

Friday, September 8

The year was 1988, and this was a VERY special day.  We;ve got TWo former #1 Hits on this countdown that haven’t been played in DFW in over a decade, including one from George Michael that has never been played on this station, EVER!

What were we thinking?!

Here are the songs that were burning up the charts on September 8th, 1988!

Pat Benatar-All Fired Up

Rod Stewart-Forever Young

George Michael-Monkey

Kylie Minogue-Locomotion

Def Leppard-Love Bites

Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock-It Takes Two

Richard Marx-Hold On To The Nights

Joan Jett-I Hate Myself For Loving You

Guns & Roses-Sweet Child O’ Mine

