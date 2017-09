Can you believe all these Hurri-cakes! Get it?

Grocery store chain in Florida, Publix are selling hurricane Irma themed cakes and they look pretty delicious. Though some people on twitter think its a little insensitive to make hurricane cakes, seeing how most people had to evacuate. Let us know what you think of these cakes in the comments and check out the pics below.

Governor: Escape this hurricane and evacuate Florida immediately Publix: we made cakes pic.twitter.com/JimEqxEpDu — ThingsFloridiansLike (@Things4FLppl) September 7, 2017