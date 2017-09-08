Relive Some 80s Sayings That Don’t Stand The Test Of Time

By JT
Filed Under: #80sMeWouldSay, 80's, Sayings
Photo Credit: Keystone/Getty Images

Recently, #80sMeWouldSay was trending on Twitter: people were sharing things that would only make sense if you took a time machine (or DeLorean?) back to the 1980s.

It would be a shame for us not to share some of our favorites with you…after all, #The80sLiveHere at 100.3 Jack FM!

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live