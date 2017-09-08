Relive Some 80s Sayings That Don’t Stand The Test Of Time

Recently, #80sMeWouldSay was trending on Twitter: people were sharing things that would only make sense if you took a time machine (or DeLorean?) back to the 1980s.

It would be a shame for us not to share some of our favorites with you…after all, #The80sLiveHere at 100.3 Jack FM!

#80sMeWouldSay I wish the DJ would shut up while I'm taping songs off the radio. — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) September 3, 2017

Man, the graphics on this Commodore 64 are pretty damn good! #80sMeWouldSay — Bill Zachmann (@beezeemann) September 3, 2017

#80sMeWouldSay I don't wanna watch another movie with the Corey's — gt (@Glennot73) September 3, 2017

It's easy let me show…all you have to do is blow in the cartridge #80sMeWouldSay — Dale (@stlsaint) September 3, 2017

'do you have any jackets with shoulder pads like Joan Collins wears?'' #80sMeWouldSay — DemDiva (@johnnysgrrl) September 3, 2017

I have to go home because I'm expecting a phone call. #80sMeWouldSay — Jeremy Stewart (@JeremyStewart13) September 3, 2017

Goonies never say die! #80sMeWouldSay — Kristie Smeltzer (@KristieSmeltzer) September 3, 2017

#80sMeWouldSay – Garbage Pail Kid's are the coolest! (2017 me still says this) 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/NpZPy1j0Mw — Serenity (@SkullsNCookies) September 3, 2017

Gag me with a spoon I'm so sure #80sMeWouldSay pic.twitter.com/hRlGdC0Dau — traci (@Ibtbanksy) September 3, 2017

#80sMeWouldSay Want to watch videos on the MTV? pic.twitter.com/N5AzyWDtkl — Benjy Fleischha1 (@BenjiButcher) September 3, 2017

I'll trade you a "Grape" Stuff for a Poppin' Good. #80sMeWouldSay pic.twitter.com/tKNX4nu7YA — Simone Brannon (@Simbra75) September 4, 2017

#80sMeWouldSay Why are you still sleeping, Saturday cartoons are on?! pic.twitter.com/QfIztB96Ce — Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) September 3, 2017

