Relive Some 80s Sayings That Don’t Stand The Test Of Time

Recently, #80sMeWouldSay was trending on Twitter: people were sharing things that would only make sense if you took a time machine (or DeLorean?) back to the 1980s.
It would be a shame for us not to share some of our favorites with you…after all, #The80sLiveHere at 100.3 Jack FM!
Source: Twitter
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.