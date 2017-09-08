Brawl At San Marcos Popeye’s Restaurant Sends Pregnant Manager To Hospital

Late Tuesday night, a fight broke out between the manager of a Popeye’s Restaurant in San Marcos and four customers after they were asked to place their orders indoors.

The customers were trying to place four separate orders at the drive thru window at the Popeye’s location at 1628 Aquarena Springs Drive when the employee working the window requested they come inside the location for the difficult order. Popeye’s owner Vedo Kemraj told KSAT, “When the customers came inside, they started arguing with my general manager and went to the back of the counter and started fighting.” Unfortunately, the manager of the location is two months away from giving birth, and the customers repeatedly kicked her in the stomach as the brawl escalated.

Check out the video below, but be warned, it does contain some NSFW language. Proceed with caution!

The customers left before officers arrived at the scene, and Texas State University has confirmed they are looking into the incident, but cannot confirm at this time if the customers were students or not.

The manager was transferred to an area hospital, and despite being kicked multiple times and suffering minor injuries, she asked Kemraj if she still could work her next shift.

Via KSAT