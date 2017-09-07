Tinder Is Now The Highest-Grossing App On The App Store

Filed Under: $3 billion, 100.3 Jack FM, App, App Store, Dating, Highest Grossing, tinder
Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

In an unexpected turn of events, the hit dating app ‘Tinder’ topped the charts on Tuesday, becoming the highest-grossing app on the app store. Tinder managed to climb over giants like Netflix, HBO, and Pandora. Experts recently valued the app at $3 billion.

Currently Tinder has an estimated 50 million users.

Tinder shot up in the leader boards after the introduction on ‘Tinder Gold’ last week. For $4.99 per month users can see who liked them before swiping right or left.

This new features comes on the heels of the very successful ‘Tinder Plus.’ ‘Tinder Plus’ ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 per month but gives users unlimited swipes and the ability to adjust your geographical location.

Here’s the list of the highest-grossing apps on the store right now:

  1. Tinder
  2. Pandora
  3. Netflix
  4. Candy Crush Saga
  5. YouTube
  6. Clash Royale
  7. HBO NOW
  8. Candy Crush Soda Saga
  9. Golf Clash
  10. Clash of Clans

Via NY Post

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live