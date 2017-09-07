Tinder Is Now The Highest-Grossing App On The App Store

In an unexpected turn of events, the hit dating app ‘Tinder’ topped the charts on Tuesday, becoming the highest-grossing app on the app store. Tinder managed to climb over giants like Netflix, HBO, and Pandora. Experts recently valued the app at $3 billion.

Currently Tinder has an estimated 50 million users.

Tinder shot up in the leader boards after the introduction on ‘Tinder Gold’ last week. For $4.99 per month users can see who liked them before swiping right or left.

This new features comes on the heels of the very successful ‘Tinder Plus.’ ‘Tinder Plus’ ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 per month but gives users unlimited swipes and the ability to adjust your geographical location.

Here’s the list of the highest-grossing apps on the store right now:

Tinder Pandora Netflix Candy Crush Saga YouTube Clash Royale HBO NOW Candy Crush Soda Saga Golf Clash Clash of Clans

Via NY Post