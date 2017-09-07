Tinder Is Now The Highest-Grossing App On The App Store

In an unexpected turn of events, the hit dating app ‘Tinder’ topped the charts on Tuesday, becoming the highest-grossing app on the app store. Tinder managed to climb over giants like Netflix, HBO, and Pandora. Experts recently valued the app at $3 billion.
Currently Tinder has an estimated 50 million users.
Tinder shot up in the leader boards after the introduction on ‘Tinder Gold’ last week. For $4.99 per month users can see who liked them before swiping right or left.
This new features comes on the heels of the very successful ‘Tinder Plus.’ ‘Tinder Plus’ ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 per month but gives users unlimited swipes and the ability to adjust your geographical location.
Here’s the list of the highest-grossing apps on the store right now:
- Tinder
- Pandora
- Netflix
- Candy Crush Saga
- YouTube
- Clash Royale
- HBO NOW
- Candy Crush Soda Saga
- Golf Clash
- Clash of Clans
