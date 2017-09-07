This Small Texas Town Can Be Bought For Only $4 Million

A small 76-acre town in Texas has recently been put up for action starting at $4 million. Mustang is a real town located just off of Interstate 45. The town comes complete with homes, a fire station, sewage treatment plant, a 7,000 ft empty warehouse and much more. The town was listed by the Dallas brokerage firm J. Elmer Turner. The new owner can even change the name.

Mustang was once a booming town. Before Texas eased up on their liquor laws, Mustang was the only ‘wet’ town for miles. People would drive hours just to buy liquor in town. Sadly, once nearby towns started to allow the sale of alcohol the town of Mustang took a fatal nose dive.

Mustang was last sold for $600,000 back in 2004.

Via Daily Mail