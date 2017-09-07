This Secret Menu Item Starbucks Is Offering Might Just Be Better Than the Pumpkin Spice Latte

Filed Under: coffee, frappuccino, Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks
(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes are officially back, but a new drink might just outdo the fall favorite this year. It’s a secret menu item, so not many can vouch for it, but it’ll beat the basic latte you’ll have this fall that’s for sure.

To keep the drink as festive for the fall as possible, pumpkin is still included as the main ingredient. The secret menu item? Behold, a Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino. That’s right. Cheesecake. Pumpkin. Frappuccino. How good does this mix sound?

So how does Starbucks make this drink? It starts with the same creme based Pumpkin Spice Frappucino, that’s on their menu, then cinnamon dolce syrup is added as well as vanilla bean powder. Lastly, white mocha syrup is added and voilà!

Convinced yet? Check out the menu item below.

