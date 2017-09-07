Southwest Airlines Flew Cabin Full Of Dogs And Cats Rescued From Shelter’s Due To Hurricane Harvey

Southwest Airlines decided to take matters into their own hands and flew a cabin full of 64 dogs and cats from over crowded Texas shelters to San Diego, California to find their forever homes. Hurricane Harvey has left many, many animals without shelter. Southwest Airlines told People that they  teamed up with a Texas rescue group, Operations Pets Alive!, and San Diego’s Helen Woodward Animal Center, where stranded animals are being relocated so they can begin their new lives after the tragedy.

“These are the silent victims,” said Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center. “There are shelters that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, without electricity, without supplies. Operation Pets Alive! has taken in an overwhelming number of orphan dogs and cats who had inhabited those shelters before the storm and were suddenly facing euthanasia simply because they had no place to go. We are honored to help save those lives and we are lucky to have incredible friends like Southwest to help make this all possible,” Arms’ statement concluded.

Rescue efforts are still underway as thousands in the Houston, Texas, try to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

