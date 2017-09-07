Sinead O’Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse on ‘Dr. Phil’

By Scott T. Sterling

Sinead O’Conner will open up to Dr. Phil about her traumatic childhood abuse on the season premiere of his show next week (Sept. 12).

The singer will speak candidly about her mother, who she says ritually abused her as a child.

“Every day of our lives, she ran a torture chamber,” O’Connor reveals. “She was a person who would delight and smile in torturing you.”

When Dr. Phil asks what she loves about her mother, the singer immediately responds, “What I love about my mother is that she’s dead.”

The show will also feature O’Connor performing a capella, including a rendition of the song that made her famous, Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Watch a preview of the Dr. Phil episode below.