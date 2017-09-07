Peter Kraus Breaks His Silence After Arie Luyendyk Jr. Was Announced As Season 22 Bachelor!

Early Thursday morning, Good Morning America, announced that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be the season 22 Bachelor, making a lot of fans question why it wasn’t Peter Kraus. However, hours after the reveal Kraus broke his silence on Instagram where he thanked the network for the opportunity of a lifetime while also sharing the important lesson he learned from the process.

“#tbt to the most incredible journey of this life time that has now officially come to an end today. As I sit here writing this, I struggle to hold back the tears as I am overcome with emotion one last time. First and foremost.. @therachlindsay , there are so very many things that I’ve wished I could say to you since the day we parted ways in Spain, but for everyone’s sake, I’ll keep it short… You gave me a chance and all that I can say is thank you,” he began the heartfelt post. “I have a heart filled with love for you now and always and wish you nothing but the best in your life and love ahead.”

“ABC, you saw something in me, but something held me back. You treated me with such love and kindness and showed me glimpses of a life I never once dreamed that I could have. I will be forever humbled and grateful and will always look back at these last 6 months with an ear to ear smile, knowing that this has truly been a very special life indeed.”



“Upon leaving the @bacheloretteabc I was asked, ‘what did you learn, about yourself during this process?’ And at the time I naively said ‘nothing that I can think of.’ Now… looking back… I realize I learned one of the single greatest teachings of my life When you let uncertainty or fear guide your decisions, you risk missing out on what could potentially be the greatest opportunity of a life time,” he wrote, and concluded, “So live dangerously, live without the fear of the unknown, and continue to live and love with a heart that is truly open to anything. #thankyou #lovealways.”

Even though Peter Kraus’ Bachelor journey is officially over at least he was able to grow from his experience!